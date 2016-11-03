Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2016
1. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was a vision at the WSJ Magazine 2016 Innovator Awards in a shimmery sheer pleated Miu Miu gown that featured bows along the bodice and on each strap. Diamond drop earrings and a classic black clutch rounded out her sweet, yet sexy outfit.
-
November 3, 2016
2. Lily Collins
Lily Collins turned heads at the 30th Annual Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Warren Beatty in a plunging Elie Saab Haute Couture gown featuring a velvet New York skyline embellished with gold threads, beads, sequins, and crystals. The finishing touches? Gilan diamond earrings and patent platforms.
-
November 3, 2016
3. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie celebrated Who What Wear’s 10th anniversary in a plunging ruffled Emanuel Ungaro gown, accessorizing with a wow-worthy heap of statement necklaces by House of Harlow 1960.
-
November 3, 2016
4. Emma Stone
Emma Stone graced the premiere of La La Land at the 39th Denver Film Festival in an exquisite belted Chanel design, complete with black accessories.
-
November 3, 2016
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the 30th Annual Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Warren Beatty in a custom olive green ruffled creation by Rosie Assoulin that she styled with a single pendant, a bejeweled headpiece, and satin SJP sandals.
