Lady Gaga continued to promote “Joanne” with her tour’s most loyal companion: a pink felt velour wide-brim hat by Gladys Tamez, the same one she wore on the cover of her album. For her latest look, she embellished it with a band of studs, which perfectly accented her racy metallic fringe dress, silver choker, and mirrored pumps. The final touch? A bubblegum pink blazer.