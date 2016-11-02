Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 2, 2016
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga continued to promote “Joanne” with her tour’s most loyal companion: a pink felt velour wide-brim hat by Gladys Tamez, the same one she wore on the cover of her album. For her latest look, she embellished it with a band of studs, which perfectly accented her racy metallic fringe dress, silver choker, and mirrored pumps. The final touch? A bubblegum pink blazer.
2. Lily James
Lily James celebrated the “The Tale of Thomas Burberry,” the brand’s latest campaign, in a rich floral brocade Burberry number, complete with strappy teal sandals.
3. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her Marks and Spencer collection in a fierce tiger-stripe midi dress that she designed, along with sheer black tights and black platform sandals.
4. Kate Moss
Kate Moss arrived at the opening party to celebrate the Hair by Sam McKnight exhibition in an asymmetric shift dress printed with fluttering feather motifs. She completed her look with hoops, a patent cross-body, fishnets, and fringe booties.
5. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto dined with Roopal Patel, an intimate dinner hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue, in which she wore a jade green ruffle-sleeved design, styled with a nude clutch and gray pumps.
