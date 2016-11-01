Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2016
1. Emma Watson
Emma Watson or batwoman? The star tapped into the Halloween spirit and arrived on the black carpet in a bewitching black “Le Diable” Dior gown embroidered with bat motif all over, complete with a silver Dior clutch and a black choker.
-
November 1, 2016
2. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley was a vision in a rich forest green tulle gown, courtesy of Erdem. She let its whimsy take center stage by opting out of distracting accessories, choosing to style it with nothing except a pair of classic black pumps.
-
November 1, 2016
3. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones got playful with her red carpet look, selecting a fun primary color-block Rosie Assoulin creation for the occasion.
-
November 1, 2016
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley piled on the glam in a look from Anthony Vaccarello’s debut Saint Laurent collection: a fierce one-(sharp)shoulder sequined leopard-print top with cigarette pants, and one statement shoulder-grazing tassel earring. A diamond Nirav Modi bracelet, black clutch, and ankle-strap pumps completed her look.
-
November 1, 2016
5. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union struck a pose at AOL’s Build Series Almost Christmas event in a bell-sleeved, flouncy LBD that she paired with a lace-up red suede Kurt Geiger London pumps.
