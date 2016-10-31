Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 31, 2016
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was a vision at the 2016 Britannia Awards in a soft pink cut-out dress, courtesy of Elie Saab, complete with white topaz drop earrings by EF Collection, a Le Vian diamond ring and bracelet, and Jimmy Choo sandals.
October 31, 2016
2. Brie Larson
Brie Larson transformed into an angel for LACMA’s Art + Film Gala with an ethereal pale blue ruffled Gucci dress that she styled with an embroidered clutch and sky-high nude platforms.
October 31, 2016
3. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones accepted the British Art of the Year Award at the 2016 Britannia Awards in a black bead-embellished off-the-shoulder Burberry gown with fanned sleeves.
October 31, 2016
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow wore a not-your-ordinary LBD at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala. The work of Alessandro Michele, Paltrow’s Gucci number featured tulle ruffle sleeves and multicolored sequin embroidery, styled with a black leather clutch and gold sandals, also by Gucci.
October 31, 2016
5. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana upped the whimsy for LACMA’s Art + Film Gala in a pale rose Gucci gown playfully embroidered with snake and butterfly motifs and paired with Irene Neuwirth jewels.
