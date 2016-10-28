Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 28, 2016
1. Nicki Minaj
Now this is a red carpet look. Nicki Minaj made an entrance at the The Fashion Group’s Night of Stars Gala, where she presented Givenchy’s creative director Riccardo Tisci with his Superstar Award, naturally, clad in Givenchy Haute Couture: a see-through black lace ruffled number with a sweeping fur-lined black lace cape and suede thigh-high boots.
October 28, 2016
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth celebrated the launch of Idole de Christofle, the brand’s first-ever gold and diamond jewelry collection, in a blush pink Jil Sander creation with dramatic sloping shoulders, accessorizing with Christofle jewelry, an embellished Judith Leiber clutch, and nude ankle-strap pumps.
October 28, 2016
3. Charlize Theron
For the amfAR Inspiration Gala, Charlize Theron gave her romantic black lace Dior gown a sharp edge with a sleek oversized tuxedo blazer, Harry Winston diamonds, and a patent black clutch.
October 28, 2016
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan shimmered at Burberry’s celebration of Felicity Jones and the British Academy Britannia Awards in a muted metallics, courtesy of her Burberry’s forest green pinafore-like dress that she styled with a iridescent pumps.
October 28, 2016
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland sweetened up for the Burberry event in a little white lace Burberry dress, complete with a top-handle Les Petits Joueurs purse with a white Lego heart and black suede Mary Janes.
