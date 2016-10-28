Now this is a red carpet look. Nicki Minaj made an entrance at the The Fashion Group’s Night of Stars Gala, where she presented Givenchy’s creative director Riccardo Tisci with his Superstar Award, naturally, clad in Givenchy Haute Couture: a see-through black lace ruffled number with a sweeping fur-lined black lace cape and suede thigh-high boots.