Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 27, 2016
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow, the supreme minimalist went maximalist on us at last night’s red carpet event, in large part due to Alessandro Michele’s handiwork. She swept onto the red carpet in a stunning black tulle Gucci spring 2017 gown that featured a velvet flower on the bodice, velvet panels down the skirt, and pretty black tulle plisse beaded sleeves.
shop it Red Earrings
Linear Drop EarringsTasha | $38
Gold and Red Drop EarringsLucky Brand | $35
Jagged Edge Marquise Crystal Drop EarringsFallon | $225
14k Gold Over Silver Garnet Linear Drop EarringsKohl's | $88
The Big Apple 12K Goldplated Linear Drop EarringsCarolee | $55
Three Stone EarringsChan Luu | $126
October 27, 2016
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o brought her bold sartorial prowess to the Loving New York premiere with an off-shoulder floral crop top with a sweeping pair of matching wide-leg pants, both from the Kenzo x H&M collection.
October 27, 2016
3. Emma Stone
Emma Stone celebrated the CFDA Fashion Fund finalists in a white blouse (unbuttoned to create a plunging neckline) and a printed ruffled pencil skirt, all by Brock Collection. Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a chain-strap purse, and metallic sandals were the finishing touches.
October 27, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo joined in on the dio(r)evolution when she arrived on the red carpet in Dior: a printed tee (with the graphic stamped across the front), a black pleated dotted tulle skirt, and an ecru wool blazer. A black ribbon choker, a gold cuff, and black suede boots completed her look.
October 27, 2016
5. Katy Perry
Katy Perry broke away from her usual out-there fashion theatrics and went prim for the CFDA Fashion Fund finalist event in a ruffled high-neck point d’esprit top and a matching skirt, complete with patent Mary Janes by Tamara Mellon and Eva Fehren Jewelry.
