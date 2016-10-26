Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 26, 2016
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid went nearly nude at Dior Beauty’s celebration of The Art of Color with Peter Philips in see-through embroidered nude tulle Dior dress, which revealed nude knit lingerie (with J’Adior stamped across the waistband). The finishing touches? A black choker, a ladylike Dior purse and black Dior pumps.
-
October 26, 2016
2. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones was on fire at the Inferno screening in a cut-out LBD but its sexiness was tempered with sweet bows on each strap, a full skirt silhouette, and a pretty print. Roger Vivier sandals rounded out her look.
-
October 26, 2016
3. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson took the plunge at the WSJ.D LIVE After Dark event in an olive green zip-front Roksanda design that she accessorized with a statement double-ring belt and black pumps.
-
October 26, 2016
4. Zendaya
Zendaya shined bright at the FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala in a metallic lace-trimmed slip dress, adding allure with a blush robe-like duster (pulled down off one shoulder), Hearts on Fire diamonds, and black Daya by Zendaya pumps.
-
October 26, 2016
5. Dakota Fanning
We were starry-eyed for Dakota Fanning’s look at the Save the Children Illumination Gala, in which she wore a black Elie Saab dress embroidered with star appliques and featured bell sleeves and a matching leather belt.
