Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 25, 2016
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams made quite the entrance at the Doctor Strange premiere in London in a look that was at once sexy, elegant, and dramatic. She wore a sheer one-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture tulle creation that featured an embellished bird motif and brooches set with silk threads and sequins, complete with H.Stern jewelry, a patent belt, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
October 25, 2016
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman accepted the Style Icon award at the second InStyle Awards in a look that’s on its way to becoming an iconic one. She wore a cut-out Atelier Versace gown with a pale pink satin draping down the bodice that transitioned into a train. Harry Winston diamonds and Brian Atwood sandals completed her look.
-
October 25, 2016
3. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell hosted the 2016 Princess Grace Awards in the most stunning fashion, gracing the red carpet in an exquisitely beaded white one-shoulder caped gown, styled with a diamond choker.
-
October 25, 2016
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o brought her bold fashion sensibility to the red carpet when she arrived in a rich brocade Duro Olowu number that featured metallic threadwork, a matching belt, and a flouncy hem. She picked up on the gilded accent and carried it over to her gold clutch and strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
-
October 25, 2016
5. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley accepted the Advocate award at the InStyle Awards in stunning Sophie Theallet design, featuring a black embroidered lacquered tulle and gold fil coupe top with a hand-painted and beaded floral skirt. Gold hoops and emerald green strappy pumps rounded out her look.
October 25, 20161 of 5
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams made quite the entrance at the Doctor Strange premiere in London in a look that was at once sexy, elegant, and dramatic. She wore a sheer one-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture tulle creation that featured an embellished bird motif and brooches set with silk threads and sequins, complete with H.Stern jewelry, a patent belt, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM