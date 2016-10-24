Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 24, 2016
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana elevated the bodysuit trend to eveningwear status, arriving at the TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art 2016 Gala in a black-and-gold strappy plunging one-piece styled with a matching pleated evening skirt and a wide statement black leather belt, all courtesy of Elie Saab, and Jared Lehr jewelry.
-
October 24, 2016
2. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie sizzled at the 26th Annual Environmental Media Association Awards in a lipstick red Elie Saab halter gown that featured sheer panels, floral appliques, and all-over beadwork, complete with incredible Neil Lane jewelry.
-
October 24, 2016
3. Kate Hudson
For the GLSEN Respect Awards, Kate Hudson slipped on a Temperley London one-piece called the “Fairyqueen jumpsuit,” and she did indeed look like a fairyqueen in the plunging metallic-gradient sequined design. She accessorized with jewelry by Tacori and Dauphin, a white Lee Savage clutch, and nude pumps.
-
October 24, 2016
4. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts charmed at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Gucci’s take on the LBD: a caped design with a stitched white collar, floral patches, and trompe l’oeil sequin embroidery.
-
October 24, 2016
5. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev hit the GLSEN Respect Awards in a pretty floral-print Giorgio Armani dress, complete with John Hardy jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and teal Jerome C. Rousseau sandals.
October 24, 20161 of 5
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana elevated the bodysuit trend to eveningwear status, arriving at the TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art 2016 Gala in a black-and-gold strappy plunging one-piece styled with a matching pleated evening skirt and a wide statement black leather belt, all courtesy of Elie Saab, and Jared Lehr jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM