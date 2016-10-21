Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 21, 2016
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams fused sweet and futuristic at the Doctor Strange premiere with a custom strapless taupe Atelier Versace gown that was modern in its structured silhouette, but girly with the lilac lining and the flirty ruffles.
-
October 21, 2016
2. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel hit the Hoosier Heartland Film Festival screening of The Book of Love in a playful zig-zag macramé David Koma number that featured a peach-and-black color palette, a criss-cross neckline, and a flouncy hem.
-
October 21, 2016
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen shimmered at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in a metallic black knit gown, complete with a matching M2Malletier clutch in cosmic black and Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
October 21, 2016
4. Kate Bosworth
For the Hugo Boss Prize 2016 event, Kate Bosworth, naturally, turned to Boss for an on-point red carpet look. She wore a scaled black-and-white design with sheer peek-a-boo inserts, complete with Repossi jewelry, a black clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
October 21, 2016
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland cozied up to one fall’s plushiest trends—velvet—at ASPCA’s Los Angeles Benefit in a mustard yellow velvet Antonio Grimaldi dress that she styled with jewelry by Amanda Pearl and Jennifer Fisher, and Jimmy Choo pumps.
