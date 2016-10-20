Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 20, 2016
1. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander and beau Michael Fassbender made a date night out of The Light Between Oceans premiere—she graced the red carpet in a romantic floral-print custom Louis Vuitton featuring tiny puffed-up shoulders and a ruffled peplum. The finishing touch? Diamond earrings.
October 20, 2016
2. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning went vampy for the American Pastoral screening in NYC in a sculpted black Dolce & Gabbana gown that fit her like a glove
October 20, 2016
3. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o celebrated the launch of the Kenzo x H&M collection in the most playful fashion. She expressed herself in a ruffled printed design from the collaboration, styling it with a bold orange hoops and sky blue slingback pumps.
October 20, 2016
4. Elizabeth Olsen
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen took a more relaxed route and hit the Kenzo x H&M launch party in printed pajama-inspired separates from the collection, complete with a Lee Savage clutch and velvet Mary Jane pumps.
October 20, 2016
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart brought her signature edge to the American Pastoral screening with a casual white tee and ripped black skinnies that she elevated with an oversize tuxedo blazer and lace-up heels.
