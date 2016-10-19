For her final State Dinner, Michelle Obama pulled out all the stops, making a show-stopping entrance in a custom rose gold Atelier Versace chainmail gown wit a fitted bodice, drapery, and an asymmetric off-shoulder neckline, styled with Le Vian diamonds. "I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to dress the First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama,” Donnatella Versace says in a press release. “Thank you Michelle for all of the things you have done for America and for the rest of the world, for the women in the United States and the rest of the world.”