October 19, 2016
1. Michelle Obama
For her final State Dinner, Michelle Obama pulled out all the stops, making a show-stopping entrance in a custom rose gold Atelier Versace chainmail gown wit a fitted bodice, drapery, and an asymmetric off-shoulder neckline, styled with Le Vian diamonds. "I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to dress the First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama,” Donnatella Versace says in a press release. “Thank you Michelle for all of the things you have done for America and for the rest of the world, for the women in the United States and the rest of the world.”
-
October 19, 2016
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence revealed slivers of midriff at the screening of La La Land in a racy cut-out buckled bralet that she paired with silky wide-leg pants by Ralph Lauren Collection.
-
October 19, 2016
3. Emma Stone
Emma Stone brought boudoir dressing to the screening of La La Land when she opted to slip on a tiny floral-print, lace-trimmed slip dress, complete with ankle-strap sandals.
-
October 19, 2016
4. Ciara
Ciara mastered relaxed suiting at the Revlon x Ciara launch event. She wore ivory satin suit separates by Houghton, styling the set with nothing else but a bra and a black choker.
-
October 19, 2016
5. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell joined in on a VIP “Conversation for Women’s Health Brain Initiative,” but she still looked like her supermodel self in a LBD embroidered with red, white, and green stripes, and black booties.
