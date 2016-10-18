Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 18, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
The raciness of Kate Hudson’s plunging Michael Kors Collection dress from the 2016 God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards was tempered by its sweet floral print. A set of black-and-white shoulder-duster statement earrings and black patent pumps rounded out her sultry ensemble.
-
October 18, 2016
2. Chrissy Teigen
Definitely not your ordinary LBD—Chrissy Teigen stunned at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in a Michael Kors Collection design that featured embroidered paillettes all over and bias silk chiffon ruffles along the sleeve and skirt. A substantial black belt, a black minaudiere, jewelry by Effy, and delicate sandals completed her look.
-
October 18, 2016
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick had a princess moment at The Accountant premiere in a pale rose embroidered Burberry gown that was hardened by contrasting black accents, like the straps and waistline of her dress, her chain-strap box purse, and cap-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
October 18, 2016
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris piled on the shine at the Moonlight screening in a cherry red-sequined Dolce & Gabbana number that she styled with a black clutch, EF Collection earrings, a ring by EFFY jewelry, and metallic sandals.
-
October 18, 2016
5. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto was the picture of perfection at the MIPCOM 2016 opening party in a perfectly fitted white sleeveless sheath embroidered with blue beaded florals. She finished her look with blue teardrop earrings and silver accessories.
