Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 17, 2016
1. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore graced the 2016 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ‘Once Upon a Time’ Gala in a black off-shoulder Elizabeth Kennedy gown with sheer floral-embroidered sleeves. She kept her neckline bare and instead opted for shoulder-grazing silver earrings to deliver the right dose of shine.
-
October 17, 2016
2. Katy Perry
Katy Perry redefined fairy tale fashion, arriving at the 2016 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ‘Once Upon a Time’ Gala in an off-shoulder Marchesa creation crafted from nude tulle and heavily embellished with sequin and crystal floral embroidery. She met the drama with more, with a set of diamond chandelier earrings, courtesy of H. Stern, and Brian Atwood shoes.
-
October 17, 2016
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen got the ‘naked look’ just right at Mohegan Sun’s 20th Anniversary Ballroom Red Carpet after-party in a slinky neutral split-sleeve Juan Carlos Obando slip dress that she styled with nothing but a pair of strappy Gianvito Rossi sandals.
-
October 17, 2016
4. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle struck a pose at the 7th Annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in printed pleated one-shoulder Adeam number that she layered over a black muscle tank and styled with fringe Loeffler Randall purse, a stack of bracelets, and neutral sandals.
-
October 17, 2016
5. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore lit up the 7th Annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in a cheery floral-print asymmetric dress. The finishing touch? A punchy lip to match her bold suede Paul Andrew pumps.
October 17, 20161 of 5
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore graced the 2016 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ‘Once Upon a Time’ Gala in a black off-shoulder Elizabeth Kennedy gown with sheer floral-embroidered sleeves. She kept her neckline bare and instead opted for shoulder-grazing silver earrings to deliver the right dose of shine.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM