Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 14, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the at the 2016 Friends of Hudson River Park Gala in one of her signature SJP looks: a sheer blue-and-violet velvet dress with cut-out shoulders and a thigh-high slit, accessorized with a bejeweled pendant, a chain-strap Bulgari purse, floral tights (that covered her heel but exposed her toes), and embellished SJP sandals.
-
October 14, 2016
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson mastered monochromatism in head-to-toe blush, courtesy of Cushnie et Ochs, for the unveiling of the renovated Tiffany & Co. boutique in LA in a silky millennial pink wide-leg pant, a plunging wrap top, and a coat draped over her shoulders. The finishing touches? A pearlescent Edie Parker clutch, Brian Atwood shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
-
October 14, 2016
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid promoted awareness of Lyme disease and attended the Global Lyme Alliance’s Second Annual United for a Lyme Free World Gala in a black lace strapless top with black lace high-waist pants, complete with a draped blazer, diamond hoops and choker, and black pumps.
-
October 14, 2016
4. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning lit up the American Pastoral premiere in an orange asymmetric David Koma design with midriff-baring cut-outs and cool metal triangles. A stack of bracelets and silver Tamara Mellon sandals rounded out her look.
-
October 14, 2016
5. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly played with patterns at the American Pastoral premiere in a sequined Louis Vuitton number featuring a hip cut-out and a mix of checks and polka dots in a monochrome color palette that resulted in a cool graphic effect. She finished her look with a slicked-back ‘do and pointy-toe boots.
