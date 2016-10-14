Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the at the 2016 Friends of Hudson River Park Gala in one of her signature SJP looks: a sheer blue-and-violet velvet dress with cut-out shoulders and a thigh-high slit, accessorized with a bejeweled pendant, a chain-strap Bulgari purse, floral tights (that covered her heel but exposed her toes), and embellished SJP sandals.