Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 13, 2016
1. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman embraced one of this season’s hottest textiles—velvet—to help her make a dramatic, vampy (and sexy) entrance at the Lion premiere during the London Film Festival. She slipped into a slinky black velvet Giorgio Armani Prive gown with central cut-outs, along with tubular ties and pockets encrusted with black crystals. Tiny drop diamond earrings and ankle-strap embellished pumps rounded her on-point red carpet ensemble.
-
October 13, 2016
2. Dakota Fanning
For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dakota Fanning went for the good ol’ LBD to make an impact. This strapless number with a flouncy hem was courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana, and she styled with a simple black choker and embellished ankle-strap pumps.
-
October 13, 2016
3. Kendall Jenner
For her latest model off-duty outfit, Kendall Jenner tapped the ‘90s with a rockstar edge, elevating a graphic tee with black flares belted with Gucci’s signature double-G buckle and a leopard-print fur coat. Oval shades, a black tattoo choker, and patent boots completed her look.
-
October 13, 2016
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of the Tommy x Gigi collection in Tokyo clad in pieces from the line-up, including sporty Hilfiger-labeled separates that she styled with a sharp double-breasted blazer, over-the-knee socks, and black buckled boots.
-
October 13, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba successfully transitioned her summery bubblegum-pink pleated skirt into fall by styling it with a plain white tee, a long cozy black knit, a chunky gray scarf, a black top-handle tote, and studded ankle boots.
October 13, 20161 of 5
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman embraced one of this season’s hottest textiles—velvet—to help her make a dramatic, vampy (and sexy) entrance at the Lion premiere during the London Film Festival. She slipped into a slinky black velvet Giorgio Armani Prive gown with central cut-outs, along with tubular ties and pockets encrusted with black crystals. Tiny drop diamond earrings and ankle-strap embellished pumps rounded her on-point red carpet ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM