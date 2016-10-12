Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2016
1. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman suited up for the Screen Talk event during the BFI London Film Festival, looking sharp in a crisp white blazer layered over a cut-out top and wide-leg pants by Alberta Ferretti. Delicate ball drop earrings and gold mesh Giuseppe Zanotti sandals completed her look.
-
October 12, 2016
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union swept onto the red carpet at The Birth of a Nation premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in a dramatic Zuhair Murad gown featuring a velvet halter top and a flared butterfly-print jacquard skirt. The finishing touches? Pasquale Bruni diamond floral jewelry.
-
October 12, 2016
3. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones created a long, lean silhouette for the Inferno photocall when she selected a tie-neck blouse (left untucked) with cropped wide-leg pants, and patent ankle-strap sandals.
-
October 12, 2016
4. Amy Adams
Never underestimate the power of the LBD. Amy Adams relied on hers (a plunging sheath with slightly puffed-up shoulders), along with a pair of ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps to stun at the Arrival photocall during the BFI London Film Festival.
-
October 12, 2016
5. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson channeled Cookie and made a dramatic statement for her appearance on Good Morning America in a statement-making Bibhu Mohapatra design, which featured sheer black lace sleeves and a black leather harness. She styled her dress with thigh-high suede boots.
