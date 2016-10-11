Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 11, 2016
1. Amy Adams
Amy Adams was a goddess at the premiere of The Arrival at the BFI London Film Festival, gracing the red carpet in a white Valentino Haute Couture gown with an asymmetric off-shoulder neckline and a butterfly motif along the skirt.
-
October 11, 2016
2. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones brought the charm to the Inferno premiere in Berlin, and we mean that literally. Clad in head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, she wore a charm-embroidered tulle top over a black corset with a draped evening skirt, complete with a charm-studded belt and patent sandals.
-
October 11, 2016
3. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard delivered her signature French-girl sophistication at the Mal de Pierres premiere in a black mock-neck shift, a red lip, and stacked pumps. But she turned to black fishnets to give her look a slightly dangerous streak.
-
October 11, 2016
4. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman paid a visit to Hillary Clinton’s campaign office, dressing her bump in sweet pale pink Dior flouncy-hemmed dress with black opaque tights and embellished pumps for the occasion.
-
October 11, 2016
5. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick turned on the smolder for The Accountant premiere in a black off-shoulder belted Moschino number, styled with Eva Fehren jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti strappy pumps.
