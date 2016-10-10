Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2016
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o stunned at the BFI London Film Festival in a colorful bustier (which perfectly complemented her headwrap) and sweeping aqua blue high-waist pants, both by Rosie Assoulin, complete with gradient Rebecca de Ravenel bon-bon earrings.
shop it Bauble Earrings
Les Bonbons EarringsRebecca de Ravenel | $275
Cobalt Blue Silk Gold Pin Ball EarringsDorus Mhor | $33
Gold-Plated EarringsKenneth Jay Lane | $40
Piece on Earth Triple Drop Bauble EarringsIsabel Marant | $255
Horn Ball-Drop EarringsMarni | $330
Double-Sphere Palladium-Plated Drop EarringsJ.W.Anderson | $317
-
October 10, 2016
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman put her love on display at the Mill Valley Film Festival in a sheer honeycomb Rodarte number featuring gold floral embroidery and a ruffled, sparkly heart at the bodice. The finishing touches? A Nathalie Trad box clutch, Fred Leighton diamonds, and gold strappy sandals.
-
October 10, 2016
3. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones was a vision at the Inferno premiere in Florence in a scarlet red strapless Valentino gown, styled with nothing except for Bulgari diamonds.
-
October 10, 2016
4. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams turned to Louis Vuitton to outfit her for the Manchester by the Sea screening at the BFI London Film Festival in a colorful python bustier dress, complete with an LV petite malle trunk clutch and yellow python sandals.
-
October 10, 2016
5. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning turned up the sweetness for the Hamptons International Film Festival, selecting a belted lavender bead-embroidered Elie Saab number with metallic Giuseppe Zanotti mules for the occasion.
