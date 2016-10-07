Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 7, 2016
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone went for an angelic route for an appearance at the 2016 Mill Valley Film Festival, selecting a delicate white lace Rodarte number (fresh off the spring 2017 runway) with a heart-shaped bodice and a contrasting black lining, complete with Eva Fehren jewelry and ankle-strap sandals, for the occasion.
October 7, 2016
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker brought her usual eccentrically cool sense of style to the AOL Build Series to discuss her new HBO series Divorce. She wore a pretty pink number with embroidery at the bodice and along the sleeves and hemlines, accessorizing with a stack of necklaces and glittery teal peep-toe heels.
October 7, 2016
3. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris hit the Moonlight screening at the BFI London Film Festival in a whimsical sheer Valentino creation with exquisite embroidery all over. A gilded box clutch and fuchsia suede pumps rounded out her look.
October 7, 2016
4. Claire Danes
Claire Danes was a lady in red at the PaleyFest Homeland screening in a plunge-neck ruched Narciso Rodriguez dress and gold T-strap sandals.
October 7, 2016
5. Amy Adams
Amy Adams struck a pose at the La La Land premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival in a black dress that featured strips of intricate beadwork and long streamer-like straps. She completed her look with black platform sandals.
