Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2016
1. Rosamund Pike
A dress? Or a suit? Rosamund Pike went with both for the A United Kingdom premiere during the BFI London Film Festival, selecting a look by Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci, which featured a long off-white dress embroidered all over with 3D Swarovski crystals, sequins and a belt with chain, pearls, and ostrich feathers. She layered it over a pair of satin-lined tuxedo pants and finished the look with black suede sandals.
-
October 6, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger ‘grammed her front-row look that she wore to the Miu Miu spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week, captioning it with: “Take me to the Candy Shop.” Her look was that sweet. She suited up in Miu Miu separates, but the masculine silhouette was offset by prettiest floral print. A black choker, a bejeweled bubblegum pink cross-body, and velvet platforms completed her look.
-
October 6, 2016
3. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw gets a gold for, well, being a gold star at the A United Kingdom premiere during the BFI London Film Festival, in which she wore a pearl blue ruched tank and a gilded chrysanthemum embroidered skirt, both by Brock Collection, complete with jewelry by Ileana Makri and Sylva & Cie, a gold Edie Parker clutch, and strappy metallic Louboutin sandals.
-
October 6, 2016
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker pulled a Carrie Bradshaw fashion move for her TimesTalks and put her bra on display from under a netted black dress. She met texture with more texture and finished her look with a studded belt and a metallic purple cut-out boots.
-
October 6, 2016
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart slipped on her go-to uniform—a suit—for the New York Film Festival’s “An Evening with Kristen Stewart.” She wore printed Cinq à Sept separates with a casual white Alo Yoga tank and patent pumps.
