Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
October 5, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker had a princess moment at the New York premiere of her new HBO TV series Divorce. She wore a purple lace tea-length dress with a bodice decorated with multicolored gemstones all over, styling it with her tiny diamond drop earrings, her usual stack of bracelets and rings, and satin SJP pumps.
October 5, 2016
2. Cate Blanchett
Further proof that Cate Blanchett isn’t afraid to take risks. She arrived at the IWC Gala Dinner in honor of the British Film Institute in the most dramatic fashion: a black-and-ivory Gucci gown with a red duchesse silk bow tied at the waist and oversized ruffled flounces on each shoulder. The finishing touches: a selection of Gucci rings featuring bird motifs, Swarovski crystals, and studs.
October 5, 2016
3. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was radiant at the New York City premiere of Girl on the Train in a custom jade green Prada gown trimmed with blue satin. She completed her look with a Prada clutch, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and black Louboutin sandals.
October 5, 2016
4. Haley Bennett
Haley Bennett fused sweet and sexy at the Girl on the Train premiere with her one dress: a python-print Altuzarra high-slit gown that featured tiered ruffles and cute cherry and strawberry motifs embroidered all over. She finished her look with Gilan ruby earrings and red satin sandals.
October 5, 2016
5. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander was among Nicolas Ghesquiere’s squad of muses to lend her support at the Louis Vuitton spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week. She took her front row seat in head-to-toe LV: a white button-down shirt with a utilitarian jacket draped over, black skinny pants, a white cross-body clutched in her grip, and lace-up combat boots.
