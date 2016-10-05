Further proof that Cate Blanchett isn’t afraid to take risks. She arrived at the IWC Gala Dinner in honor of the British Film Institute in the most dramatic fashion: a black-and-ivory Gucci gown with a red duchesse silk bow tied at the waist and oversized ruffled flounces on each shoulder. The finishing touches: a selection of Gucci rings featuring bird motifs, Swarovski crystals, and studs.