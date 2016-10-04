Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 4, 2016
1. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp brought her signature smolder to the Chanel spring 2017 show and struck a pose in an easy, effortlessly chic Chanel look, featuring a relaxed printed blouse, a long gold chain necklace, crisp white shorts, and T-strap pumps.
October 4, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss turned heads at the L’Oreal makeup launch during Paris Fashion Week in a dramatic one-shoulder Moschino fuchsia top with a ruffled sleeve, crystal embellishment, and an ankle-grazing train. The model anchored the top with a pair of slim jeans and simple black pumps.
October 4, 2016
3. Michelle Williams
Simple and elegant. Michelle Williams was a vision at the Certain Woman premiere in a black Louis Vuitton gown that featured an asymmetric neckline and gold rings that gathered fabric at the one shoulder and at the bodice.
October 4, 2016
4. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart suited up for the Certain Woman premiere at the 54th New York Film Festival in wine-hued Sandro menswear-inspired separates, giving her look a boost in sex appeal by opting out of layers and instead finishing her outfit with nothing but a long pendant and heeled booties.
October 4, 2016
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was unstoppable during her tour of the spring 2017 collections. Her latest look? A printed, striped cardigan-like jacket that brought street-style flari to her simple black top and navy wide-leg pants.
