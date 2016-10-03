Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 3, 2016
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba found the sexiest way to style a classic button-down shirt for the Valentino spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week. Clad in head-to-toe Valentino, she buttoned up an embroidered shirt (that was long enough to double as a dress) and completed her “no-pants” look with a scarlet red sheer lace skirt overlay. Then, she finished her look with a dose of edge, courtesy of smoky quartz Graziela Gems earrings and black studded accessories.
October 3, 2016
2. Kim Kardashian
Prior to being a victim of a robbery, Kim Kardashian turned up at the Balenciaga spring 2017 show in one of her less “done” looks, featuring a Balenciaga trench pulled down to reveal both shoulders, a pair of windowpane thigh-high boots, and very little else (including makeup).
October 3, 2016
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger continued to make the Paris Fashion Week rounds and stopped by the Valentino spring 2017 show (outfitted in head-to-toe Valentino, of course) in one of her most laid-back front-row outfits yet. She slipped on a pair of slouchy boyfriend jeans (haphazardly cuffed to her shin), and elevated the casual classic with a lace turtleneck top, an embellished fur coat, a silver clutch, and beaded strappy sandals.
October 3, 2016
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris played up the romance at the Moonlight premiere during the 54th Annual New York Film Festival in a coral lace Elie Saab dress that she modernized with futuristic extras, like a mirrored box Edie Parker clutch and pumps, and Graziela Gems ear cuffs.
October 3, 2016
5. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connolly brought her cool-girl edge to the American Pastoral photocall in a sporty high-low red number with a knotted black leather accent, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, and a pair of badass black leather combat boots.
