Jessica Alba found the sexiest way to style a classic button-down shirt for the Valentino spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week. Clad in head-to-toe Valentino, she buttoned up an embroidered shirt (that was long enough to double as a dress) and completed her “no-pants” look with a scarlet red sheer lace skirt overlay. Then, she finished her look with a dose of edge, courtesy of smoky quartz Graziela Gems earrings and black studded accessories.