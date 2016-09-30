Despite a surprisingly more covered-up spring 2017 collection from Balmain, Kim Kardashian still managed to find a high-impact look out of the line-up for the after-party: a draped mixed-metal wrap dress, worn in a way to expose the most skin (a sternum-exposing neckline and a racy thigh-high slit). She styled the little gold Balmain number with black shades and Yeezy see-through heels.