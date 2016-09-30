Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2016
1. Kim Kardashian
Despite a surprisingly more covered-up spring 2017 collection from Balmain, Kim Kardashian still managed to find a high-impact look out of the line-up for the after-party: a draped mixed-metal wrap dress, worn in a way to expose the most skin (a sternum-exposing neckline and a racy thigh-high slit). She styled the little gold Balmain number with black shades and Yeezy see-through heels.
-
September 30, 2016
2. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick struck a pose at the “Trolls Lights Up the London Eye” event in a graphic black-and-olive green Victoria Beckham dress, complete with jewelry by Jacquie Aiche and Smith and Mara, a black clutch, and taupe suede ankle-strap pumps.
-
September 30, 2016
3. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek upped the drama, making an appearance at The Women’s Media Center Awards in an asymmetric black Christopher Kane dress trimmed with feathers along one sleeve and the hem. A black clutch, diamond hoops, and embellished strappy sandals rounded out her look.
-
September 30, 2016
4. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley reached for the gold at the Global Green 20th Anniversary Environmental Awards in a plunging black dress embroidered with gold threads, picking up on the metallic accent with a pair of studded strappy heels.
-
September 30, 2016
5. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale struck a pose at the 2016 San Diego International Film Festival in a plunge-neck, high-slit black gown that she styled with nothing else save for a gold plated collar necklace.
