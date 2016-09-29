Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 29, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson redefined the Canadian tux, doubling up on denim in the most sophisticated way possible for her visit to the SiriusXM studios with a denim blazer and matching tailored pants that she broke up with white cami and layers of delicate gold necklaces.
-
September 29, 2016
2. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton gave us an eyeful and embraced her maximalist side in a striking mixed floral-print look that she styled with a robot clutch for a tiny dose of whimsy, a marigold yellow belt to cinch in her waist, and a strand of beads around her neck.
-
September 29, 2016
3. Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta hit the 2016 Clio Awards in a one-shoulder LBD (featuring a sparkly outline that followed the curve of her body), accessorizing with an Edie Parker clutch, Eva Fehren jewelry, and black strappy sandals.
-
September 29, 2016
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o got graphic for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she wore a belted black-and-white number featuring a trio of prints: stripes, polka dots, and a houndstooth. The finishing touches? A matching turban and open-toe booties.
-
September 29, 2016
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland shimmered at the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner in a deep-V bronze bodysuit and black high-waist trousers, both by Paule Ka, complete with Giuseppe Zanotti accessories—a black velvet clutch and satin mules.
September 29, 20161 of 5
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson redefined the Canadian tux, doubling up on denim in the most sophisticated way possible for her visit to the SiriusXM studios with a denim blazer and matching tailored pants that she broke up with white cami and layers of delicate gold necklaces.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM