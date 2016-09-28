Karlie Kloss arrived at Bouchra Jarrar’s Lanvin spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week and armed herself for the occasion with a sleek utilitarian Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture jumpsuit, leaving it zipped down to reveal a longline bralette underneath. She continued to up the sexy factor with a gold choker, a patent envelope M2Malletier clutch, and killer gold-chain Giuseppe Zanotti booties.