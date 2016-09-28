Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 28, 2016
1. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss arrived at Bouchra Jarrar’s Lanvin spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week and armed herself for the occasion with a sleek utilitarian Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture jumpsuit, leaving it zipped down to reveal a longline bralette underneath. She continued to up the sexy factor with a gold choker, a patent envelope M2Malletier clutch, and killer gold-chain Giuseppe Zanotti booties.
-
September 28, 2016
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth celebrated the launch of the #GiltLife in a black Miu Miu shift that she styled with a fur Givenchy shrug (draped over one shoulder), a Fendi clutch, and black suede Saint Laurent pumps, courtesy of Gilt.
-
September 28, 2016
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning was a darling at the Asos dinner to celebrate the brand’s fall and holiday collections—she charmed in an adorable navy Asos White jumpsuit with flouncy sleeves. The finishing touches? A tiny chain-strap navy purse and embellished sandals.
-
September 28, 2016
4. Halle Berry
Halle Berry proved her eternal youth at Revlon’s philanthropic annual luncheon in a sexy black-and-pink tulle bandage David Koma pencil dress, complete with Borgioni diamond earrings, Noudar diamond midi rings, and black strappy heels.
-
September 28, 2016
5. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore embraced one of this season’s biggest trends—velvet—with a violet blazer cut from the plushy material, styling it with a sheer ribbed knit top, high-waist tapered trousers, and darling floral-adorned Nicholas Kirkwood Mary Jane pumps.
