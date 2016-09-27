Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 27, 2016
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton was a lady in red, arriving at the Government of British Columbia reception (her latest stop on the 2016 Royal Tour to Canada) in a scarlet Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress with an asymmetric neckline and draped bodice. She accessorized with a maple leaf brooch (a stylish nod to the host country), a red clutch, and suede pumps.
September 27, 2016
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr hit the Milan Fashion Week circuit and lived out her fairytale fashion dreams in a shimmery pale pink Koradior gown at the brand’s spring 2017 show, complete with a chunky crystal Giuseppe Zanotti choker.
September 27, 2016
3. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly fused sporty with girly for the American Pastoral premiere at the 12th Zurich Film Festival in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, which featured a ruffled white top with a striped high-slit skirt, complete with a patent clutch and embellished ankle-cuff heels.
September 27, 2016
4. Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu upped the romance at the 2016 American Theatre Wing Gala honoring Cicely Tyson in a pale pink violet-printed Monique Lhuillier ball gown that she styled with a stack of bracelets and a cream-colored clutch.
September 27, 2016
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth served up excellent fall fashion inspo when she was snapped out in New York City in a Suno dress (printed with cool-girl florals) with a black patent leather Frame jacket, a black top-handle purse, and studded Western-inspired boots.
