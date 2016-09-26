Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 26, 2016
1. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley struck a pose at the Snowden premiere at the 12th Zurich Film Festival in a girly, whimsical Valentino gown, featuring a white ruffled bodice and a floral-embroidered skirt.
-
September 26, 2016
2. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly hit a futuristic note at the American Pastoral premiere during the 64th San Sebastian Film Festival in a sleek (and sexy) creation, courtesy of Louis Vuitton: an off-shoulder metallic gown with a zip-up front and black, contrasting seams that outlined her curves.
-
September 26, 2016
3. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland dared to take the plunge at a Young Hollywood fete, in which she wore a belted navy asymmetric dress with an open-sternum neckline, complete with navy suede pumps.
-
September 26, 2016
4. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried was picture-perfect pretty at the Heaven on Earth Gala in a ruffled embroidered black, blue, and yellow jacquard dress (girly, yet moody), courtesy of Dior, that she styled with black silk Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
-
September 26, 2016
5. Demi Lovato
Before Demi Lovato took the stage at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival, she lit up the red carpet in a bold, tangerine number that boasted mini ruffles along the sleeves and a ruched skirt that hugged her curves. Black pumps completed her look.
