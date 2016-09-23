Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 23, 2016
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney puts a twist on workwear classics with a bold long-sleeve Proenza Schouler dress knotted at the waist, styling it with a mini cross-body Proenza purse and nude pumps.
September 23, 2016
2. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp revealed a ton of midriff in her most daring look yet, exposing her abs at a Chanel dinner (thrown in her honor) in a cropped, heavily embellished Chanel jacket and coated black jeans, courtesy of Chanel, complete with gold hoops, a skinny chain belt, and metallic heels.
September 23, 2016
3. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart celebrated the Chanel No5 fragrance, bringing her badass self outfitted in a see-through metal-woven Chanel knit with high-waist tapered pants by Vince, finishing the two with a silver chain necklace and lace-up heels.
September 23, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo continued her parade of Fashion Week front row looks and arrived at the Giorgio Armani spring 2017 show in Milan in a bejeweled-collared knit tucked into a graphic printed midi skirt, accessorizing with a black shoelace choker, a neutral clutch, and pastel ankle-strap sandals.
September 23, 2016
5. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley struck a pose at the Snowden premiere in a delicate strap Valentino gown featuring a black sheer overlay embroidered with flowers. The finishing touch? Slicked back strands and John Hardy jewelry.
