Look of the Day
September 22, 2016
1. Olivia Wilde
Consider this proof that Olivia Wilde has the hottest maternity style. The expectant star sizzled at the Friars Club, which honored Martin Scorsese with the Entertainment Icon Award, in a siren-red flowy, drape-y Valentino creation that she styled with navy Steve Madden platform sandals.
September 22, 2016
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of Max Mara’s BoBag in the chicest no-pants look ever—she wore a camel knit romper that she elevated with a camel BoBag (of course, an incredible gold sequined coat, and furry sandals, all by Max Mara.
September 22, 2016
3. Emma Watson
Emma Watson arrived at the HeForShe 2nd Anniversary reception in a very minimalist look, featuring a tiered white dress with a black sash tied around her waist, an adorable ring-handle Simon Miller purse, and suede pumps.
September 22, 2016
4. Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen suited up for the season two premiere of Years of Living Dangerously with a satin tuxedo jacket layered over a black blouse, and styled with flared pants (that hugged her supermodel frame) and strappy sandals.
September 22, 2016
5. America Ferrera
America Ferrera wore no ordinary little black dress for the season two premiere of Years of Living Dangerously, selecting a black confetti embellished sheath by Jenny Packham, complete with strappy sandals, for the occasion.
