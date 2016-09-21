Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 21, 2016
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o had another one of her princess-worthy moments fashion moments when she arrived at the Queen of Katwe premiere in a stunning lavender Elie Saab gown with a deep-V neckline and multicolor grosgrain lining, complete with a custom headwrap also by Elie Saab, lavender Graziela Gems jewelry, and Neil J. Rodgers sandals.
-
September 21, 2016
2. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt packed on the prints and texture for an unforgettable look, gracing the London premiere of The Girl on the Train in an Alexander McQueen tulle column featuring engineered sequin ‘caravan’ embroidery.
-
September 21, 2016
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker brought her fashion-savvy self to the New York City Ballet’s 2016 Fall Gala in a plum-and-pink Narciso Rodriguez silk gown.
-
September 21, 2016
4. Lea Seydoux
Expectant mom Lea Seydoux glowed at the 70th Anniversary Party of Cannes Film Festival, dressing her baby bump in a black sequin caped white number, adding pops of red via a bold lip and pumps, and shine with Chopard diamond jewelry.
-
September 21, 2016
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger got sweet and girly at the New York City Ballet’s 2016 Fall Gala in a pretty puffy-sleeved floral-print dress that she styled with strappy metallic Brian Atwood sandals.
