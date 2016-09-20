Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
Who knew a bomber jacket could belong on the red carpet? At the premiere of Deepwater Horizon, Kate Hudson gave her tangerine strapless Elie Saab jumpsuit a sporty streak with a bead-embroidered bomber jacket casually draped over her shoulders.
-
September 20, 2016
2. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley upped the elegance at the Snowden premiere in an off-the-shoulder Valentino gown that featured a floral-embroidered black lace overlay.
-
September 20, 2016
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the boutique opening of Nirav Modi in a racy black lace corset, lace-up wide-leg pants, and a jacket worn draped off her shoulders, all by Anthony Vaccarello, amping up the shine (courtesy of Nirav Modi, of course) with a waterfall of diamond earrings and a brilliant bib necklace.
-
September 20, 2016
4. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp subtly shimmered at the La Danseuse premiere in a metallic-woven tweed LBD that she styled with diamond hoops and ladylike T-strap pumps.
-
September 20, 2016
5. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz was like a ray of sunshine at the Madrid premiere of Soy Uno Entre Cien Mil in a radiant marigold yellow fit-and-flared dress, complete with gold hoops and white capped see-through pumps.
September 20, 20161 of 5
Kate Hudson
Who knew a bomber jacket could belong on the red carpet? At the premiere of Deepwater Horizon, Kate Hudson gave her tangerine strapless Elie Saab jumpsuit a sporty streak with a bead-embroidered bomber jacket casually draped over her shoulders.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM