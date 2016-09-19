Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 19, 2016
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston proved just how ageless she is at the Storks premiere when she arrived in a youthful mixed-floral Valentino dress that she styled with silver drop earrings and ankle-tie black sandals.
-
September 19, 2016
2. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland switched out of her spectacular Monique Lhuillier dress-and-pants look and into something a little sexier for the Emmys after-party, selecting a black leather mini Alice + Olivia slip dress, complete with Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap sandals, for the occasion.
-
September 19, 2016
3. Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams swapped her Markus Lupfer florals for an epic dose of shine for the Emmys after-party—she wore a glittery graphic number that she accessorized with a white clutch and metallic strappy sandals.
-
September 19, 2016
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross tapped her wild side for the Emmys after-party with a velvet animal-print draped gown that she styled with a brilliant set of diamond earrings.
-
September 19, 2016
5. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum also performed an outfit switch, trading in her red carpet look for a gold off-shoulder J. Mendel number (with an embroidered bodice and a hand-pleated skirt) for the Emmys after-party.
