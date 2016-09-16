Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2016
1. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland has kicked off Emmys weekend with a high-shine look—she wore a metallic jersey draped Halston Heritage dress to the Audi 68th Emmys Event, finishing the party-ready look with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and metallic strappy sandals.
-
September 16, 2016
2. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara found a LBD that was sexy, sweet, and edgy all rolled into one (aka the perfect number for her). She arrived at The Secret Scripture premiere in a Proenza Schouler design with ribcage cut-outs and tiered ruffles from the waist down to her ankle. Black Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
September 16, 2016
3. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks partied it up at Audi’s 68th Emmys Celebration Event, eschewing cocktail dresses for a playful navy David Koma jumpsuit with embellishment up top and a ruffled zipper detail bodice.
-
September 16, 2016
4. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling was pretty in pink at the PaleyFest 2016 Fall TV Preview, turning heads in a sweet Roksanda sheath with a black contrast embroidered seam that accentuated her curves. The finishing touches? A set of drop earrings and capped Chanel pumps.
-
September 16, 2016
5. Victoria Beckham
After a series of looks brimming with colors and pleats, Victoria Beckham has reverted back to her minimalist self. But she played up color contrast with a slim black knit with a shin-grazing skirt and optic white pumps.
