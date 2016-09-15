Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker understands the timeless appeal of the LBD—it’s simple, classic, and it can be dressed up with the right accessories, like layered pendant necklaces, a statement cuff, and gold metallic color-block SJP pumps.
-
September 15, 2016
2. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara toughened up for the premiere of Una in a black leather bustier over a ruffled ivory number with a sheer black overlay, both by Louis Vuitton. A bold red lip and platform sandals completed her look.
-
September 15, 2016
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski reached for the gold in a winning outfit for Netflix’s Easy premiere, selecting a metallic strapless tunic with matching cropped tailored trousers by Josie Natori, that she styled with a plated choker, rings by Anna Beck and Vita Fede, a burgundy calf hair clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
September 15, 2016
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt went for a cheery, preppy ensemble for Michael Kors’ spring 2017 show during New York Fashion Week, opting for a denim wool separates with a polka-dot silk georgette blouse, a green snakeskin envelope clutch, and a smartwatch—all courtesy of Michael Kors.
-
September 15, 2016
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was spotted at the Michael Kors spring 2017 show during NYFW in a bold polka-dot three-piece set from Michael Kors Collection, featuring a balmacaan draped over her shoulders, a crop top, and a high-waist skirt. A Michael Kors smartwatch and simple black sandals rounded out her ensemble.
