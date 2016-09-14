Kate Hudson upped her red carpet game at the Deepwater Horizon premiere during TIFF when she gave her sheer black lace Alexander McQueen corseted gown a neat dose of flair with a playful assortment of crystal-encrusted brooches, ranging from stars to unicorns, affixed to the bodice. (DIY styling trick worth sealing? We think so.) She completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, which included a strand of pearls around her neck, a Lee Savage clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.