Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 14, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson upped her red carpet game at the Deepwater Horizon premiere during TIFF when she gave her sheer black lace Alexander McQueen corseted gown a neat dose of flair with a playful assortment of crystal-encrusted brooches, ranging from stars to unicorns, affixed to the bodice. (DIY styling trick worth sealing? We think so.) She completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, which included a strand of pearls around her neck, a Lee Savage clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.
-
September 14, 2016
2. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams dialed up the glam factor and glittered at the premiere of Manchester by the Sea at TIFF in a one-shoulder sequined Louis Vuitton gown.
-
September 14, 2016
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the launch of her latest fragrance in a rich shoulder cut-out jacquard Emilia Wickstead dress, complete with satin chartreuse SJP pumps.
-
September 14, 2016
4. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley sizzled at the New York premiere of Snowden in a Prabal Gurung design that fit her like a glove—a fern twill design with a central cut-out and jet pearl button detail along the slit.
-
September 14, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba underwent another outfit change in between shows at New York Fashion week, giving her sensible pinstriped pencil skirt and plain white tee some street-chic appeal with an army green Tory Burch bomber, oversized hoops, a color-block rainbow Tory Burch purse, and suede cut-out Nicholas Kirkwood platforms.
