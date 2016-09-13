Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 13, 2016
1. Emma Stone
At the premiere of her latest movie, La La Land, Emma Stone walks the carpet in a buttercup yellow dress (courtesy of Chanel) that perfectly complements her auburn hair. Not pictured: dreamy co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays the star's on-screen love interest.
-
September 13, 2016
2. Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger finds an elegant way to show leg in a printed side slit Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with David Webb jewelry at the premiere for her third Bridget Jones movie, Bridget Jones’s Baby.
-
September 13, 2016
3. Karlie Kloss
By sticking to a cohesive color scheme and clean-lined silhouetttes, Karlie Kloss proves that, yes, crop tops can be sophisticated.
-
September 13, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner
Mid-NYFW, Kendall Jenner is spotted off the runway in a sleek, all-white ensemble with black accents.
-
September 13, 2016
5. Victoria Beckham
Low-key but ladylike, this sweater/skirt combination from Victoria Beckham works well for the office. If high heels aren’t your thing, simply swap in flat mules.
