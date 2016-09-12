Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 12, 2016
1. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp basically won TIFF, smoldering at the Planetarium premiere in a fringe-y, feathery black-and-gray Chanel design that she styled with silver cuffs on each wrist, icy makeup, and playful ruffled strappy sandals.
September 12, 2016
2. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson sizzled at the premiere of Sing during TIFF in a stunning crimson tie-neck, sheer-sleeved Haney dress, complete with black Sophia Webster platforms embellished with crystal-studded bows from the back.
September 12, 2016
3. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts packed on the prints and color at The Bleeder premiere during TIFF in a purple enchanted-garden Roberto Cavalli halter-neck gown with purple suede platform mules. Consider us enchanted.
September 12, 2016
4. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara broke away from her usual monochrome color palette and gave us something bold to fixate on from the Lion premiere at TIFF—a red-hot caped dress from Aouadi Haute Couture that featured wavy edges and tonal arabesque motifs. Black ankle-strap Louboutin pumps completed her look.
September 12, 2016
5. Victoria Beckham
After a streak of slouchy, menswear looks, Victoria Beckham did a 180 and selected pretty pastel floral-embroidered separates (no doubt one of her own), complete with a seafoam green Victoria Beckham bucket purse and neutral sandals.
