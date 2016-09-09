Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2016
1. Natalie Portman
Expectant mom Natalie Portman showcased her growing bump at the Planetarium premiere during the 73rd Venice Film Festival in a Grecian goddess look, featuring a draped one-shoulder Dior gown that skimmed over every curve.
-
September 9, 2016
2. Brie Larson
Brie Larson stole the spotlight at the world premiere of Free Fire at TIFF in a statement-making Alexander McQueen dress that featured lace patchwork embroidery, a plunging neckline, and frilly tiered ruffles.
-
September 9, 2016
3. Katie Holmes
In perhaps Katie Holmes’s most contemporary-chic look yet, the brunette beauty gave the one-shoulder shrug at the Avra Madison grand opening party in a fuzzy slouchy cropped knit with high-waist wide-leg white pants.
-
September 9, 2016
4. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was party-ready at Jimmy Choo’s 20th Anniversary fete in a bedazzled jumpsuit that topped with a slightly oversize black blazes and statement “look-at-me” accessories, courtesy of Jimmy Choo (of course): a leopard print chain-strap clutch, and super strappy stilettos.
-
September 9, 2016
5. Kaia Gerber
And just like that Kaia Gerber is following in mom Cindy Crawford’s footsteps. The 15-year-old model won the Breakthrough Model Award at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in a LBD with a sheer floral-embroidered yoke and hem, complete with black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
