Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2016
1. Katie Holmes
How dreamy! Katie Holmes was a sight to behold for the grand opening of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion, selecting a fantastical butterfly- and star-embroidered nude tulle Valentino gown, complete with gold hoop earrings, for the occasion.
-
September 8, 2016
2. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman struck bold at the premiere of Jackie at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in a striking black-and-white floral lace Valentino creation with Bulgari diamonds.
-
September 8, 2016
3. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara gave her red carpet look at the grand opening of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion a daring street-chic edge with a see-through ankle-grazing LBD (that revealed a bra and high-waist briefs underneath), topping it off with a cropped ruffled bomber-like jacket and simple black sandals.
-
September 8, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo brought her sartorial savvy to the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion fete in a LBD with a midriff-revealing netted panel and a black-and-white flouncy hem. The finishing touches? A graphic box clutch and metal-cuffed sandals.
-
September 8, 2016
5. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld hit the New York Fashion Week circuit and stopped by one of the buzziest shows on the line-up: Tom Ford’s “see now, buy now” presentation, in which she wore a a stunning black georgette dress with patchwork sequin details, courtesy of Tom Ford, complete with futuristic T-strap heels.
