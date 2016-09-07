Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 7, 2016
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid turned heads at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards and accepted the Hugo Boss Model of the Year award in a stunning bespoke blush off-the-shoulder crepe gown—a creation whipped up by Jason Wu for Boss. A double-stranded diamond choker and metallic sandals served as the finishing touches.
-
September 7, 2016
2. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley was thrown a dinner in her honor by Chanel Fine Jewelry at Bergdorf Goodman’s The Jewel Box, and she dressed the part in an exquisite quilted Chanel Haute Couture coat dress, styling it with brown Mary Janes.
-
September 7, 2016
3. Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse may have attend The Bad Batch premiere at the Venice Film Festival, but she looked so, so good in a gold-embroidered pink sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown that clung to her curves and pooled at her feet.
-
September 7, 2016
4. Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer understood the power of the LBD at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards when she selected a sculpted one-shoulder design that was at once dramatic and minimalist, accessorizing with a simple, pared-back black accessories.
-
September 7, 2016
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham arrived at JFK looking NYFW-ready in a crisp white shirt tucked into a cheery pair of bubblegum-pink slim-leg trousers, complete with her usual VB shades and neutral sandals.
