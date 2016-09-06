Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 6, 2016
1. Diane Kruger
OK, we’re in love with Diane Kruger’s look—the star graced the Opening Ceremony of the 42nd Annual Deauville American Film Festival in a black tulle split-sleeve Elie Saab gown embroidered with a sprinkling of red hearts all over. A Charlotte Olympia box clutch and black Elie Saab platforms completed her look.
September 6, 2016
2. Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger had fun with her red carpet look at the world premiere of Bridget Jones’s Baby, playfully selecting a sculptural Schiaparelli Haute Couture one-shoulder design with a pointed shoulder, a thigh-high slit, and a unicorn-zebra(?) creature embroidered at the skirt, for the occasion. She finished her look with simple black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
September 6, 2016
3. Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse flirted with a very girly look for The Bad Batch photocall during the Venice Film Festival, opting for a peachy ruffled number with stacked mahogany brown heels.
September 6, 2016
4. Rihanna
Rihanna declared her love for Saint Laurent (and perhaps Drake in the process) in a red fluffy Saint Laurent coat, giving it her signature badgalRiRi street-chic edge by styling it with a graphic baseball cap, cut-offs, a velvet purse, and strappy lace-up sandals.
September 6, 2016
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is gearing up for a month-long marathon of on-point outfits (for Fashion Month, obvs), and she kicked it off with a plunging white bodysuit tucked into a pair of frayed kick flares, complete with a fluttering duster coat, delicate necklaces, and white Stuart Weitzman sandals.
