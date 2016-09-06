Renee Zellweger had fun with her red carpet look at the world premiere of Bridget Jones’s Baby, playfully selecting a sculptural Schiaparelli Haute Couture one-shoulder design with a pointed shoulder, a thigh-high slit, and a unicorn-zebra(?) creature embroidered at the skirt, for the occasion. She finished her look with simple black Stuart Weitzman sandals.

