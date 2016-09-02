Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 2, 2016
1. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander returned to the red carpet in all her Louis Vuitton glory, sweeping The Light Between Oceans premiere at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in a sweet bell-sleeved ruffled floral-print LV design with ankle-strap sandals.
-
September 2, 2016
2. Amy Adams
Amy Adams did not play games at the Arrival premiere during the 73rd Annual Venice Film Festival, pulling out all the stops in a sleek corseted strapless gown with a sheer chiffon overlay. Sculptural gold jewelry and platform Jimmy Choos rounded out her look.
-
September 2, 2016
3. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning was a darling at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner in a flirty strapless embroidered Miu Miu dress and amazing Bordeaux velvet platforms, which gave her petite frame a substantial lift.
-
September 2, 2016
4. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio gave us some serious long weekend outfit inspo with her off-shoulder army green Shona Joy dress with a waist-cinching drawstring that she styled with delicate gold hoops, double stacks of bracelets, round sunnies, a tasseled cross-body bag, and shin-grazing gladiators.
-
September 2, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Take a cue from Jessica Alba and aim for laidback-chic ease with simple separates topped with a slouchy grandpa cardigan, a structured tote (for a touch of polish) and black d’Orsay flats.
