Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2016
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone glittered at the premiere of La La Land during the 73rd Annual Venice Film Festival in a spectacular high-shine, high-neck seafoam Atelier Versace gown that was strung together with beaded ribbons. The finishing touches—Selim Mouzannar jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
September 1, 2016
2. Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin continued to play on the Victorian theme and graced the La La Land premiere during the 73rd Annual Venice Film Festival in a ruffled high-neck tiered mermaid gown that featured a sweet bow at the neck and a sexy central keyhole cut-out.
-
September 1, 2016
3. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander modernized one of the most famous prints from the ‘70s—tie-dye—and elevated it at The Light Between Oceans photocall at the Venice Film Festival with a navy-and-white Prabal Gurung shibori-print dress with that she styled with minimalist mules.
-
September 1, 2016
4. Amy Adams
Amy Adams got sporty for the Arrival photocall at the 73rd Annual Venice Film Festival in a cobalt blue-aqua color-block Fendi dress with a scuba-style zip-front detailing, completing her look with feminine finishes, like gold Jennifer Meyer earrings and ladylike ankle-strap Louboutin pumps.
-
September 1, 2016
5. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber—a star on the rise—stunned at the Sister Cities premiere in a sleek Zuhair Murad separates with cool asymmetric zipper detailing that curved along the bodice and down the side of each leg. She finished her look with metal chokers and black Alexa Wagner open-toe pumps.
September 1, 20161 of 5
Emma Stone
Emma Stone glittered at the premiere of La La Land during the 73rd Annual Venice Film Festival in a spectacular high-shine, high-neck seafoam Atelier Versace gown that was strung together with beaded ribbons. The finishing touches—Selim Mouzannar jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM