Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2016
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana is one hot mama—she inspired shock and awe at the premiere of Star Trek Beyond in Mexico in a revealing black lace number by Rodarte that featured beaded embroidery, ruffled finishes, and a black leather belt cinched at the waist. Neil Lane jewelry and black suede ankle-strap Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
August 31, 2016
2. Eva Herzigova
Eva Herzigova suited up for the UK premiere of Anthropoid in red-piped tweedy separates, packing on playfulness with a polka-dot clutch and metallic bow-adorned sandals.
-
August 31, 2016
3. Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin hit the 73rd Annual Venice Film Festival in a darling ruffled knit little white dress, tempering the sweetness with a studded belt and patent black pumps with velvet ankle straps.
-
August 31, 2016
4. Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton proved how eternally timeless the beloved little white dress by selecting a minimal high-neck shift, complete with gold sandals, for the 73rd Venice Film Festival jury photocall.
-
August 31, 2016
5. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan’s style is equal parts effortless and sophisticated. Case in point: Her recent ensemble, in which she color-blocked with an olive green blouse tucked into the yellow waistband of a navy midi-length skirt and styled it out with an Altuzarra holdall and flat neutral sandals.
