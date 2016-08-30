Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 30, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the “Epic Summer” event hosted by DJ Khaled, looking pretty epic herself in a disco ball-mirrored mini that she styled with statement shoulder-duster earrings, a metallic clutch, and delicate sandals.
August 30, 2016
2. Britney Spears
After her racy onstage outfit at the 2016 VMAs, Britney Spears pared it back with a rather demure look for a visit to Music Choice, selecting an embroidered sheer-paneled LBD, complete with embellished ankle-strap sandals for the occasion.
August 30, 2016
3. Victoria Beckham
Jet-setting style star Victoria Beckham pieced together another one of her posh ensembles—this time, creating a fluid shape with a relaxed blouse tucked into a pair of satiny wide-leg pants.
August 30, 2016
4. Rihanna
Rihanna demoed how to go pantsless, we mean, wear an oversized shirt (is that Drake's?) as a dress for a night out, haphazardly cuffing it and dressing up with fringed tan sandals.
August 30, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian gave her oversize men’s sweatshirt a sexy spin by belting it with a waist-cinching corset, adding a leather mini, and stepping into delicate lace-up sandals.
