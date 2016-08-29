Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 29, 2016
1. Rihanna
What a night for RiRi—after performing four sets and accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs, the star kept the party going and hit the club in playful fashion—a mossy green lace fringed jumpsuit that she color-coordinated with her Victorian-inspired Sarara Couture choker and satin pumps.
August 29, 2016
2. Beyonce
After an epic mega-medley performance of Lemonade, Queen Bey took to the stage at the 2016 MTV VMAs to accept the Video of the Year Award in a sheer white lace gown and a total of 150 carats in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
August 29, 2016
4. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld switched out of her leggy, sexy Balmain look from the 2016 MTV VMAs and slipped into something that was decidedly more elegant for the after-party—a long-sleeve, wide-leg jumpsuit with an embellished bodice, courtesy of Elie Saab.
-
August 29, 2016
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner supported brother-in-law Kanye West and stopped by his infamous “Famous” exhibition in a casual model off-duty ensemble, featuring a white muscle tank and denim cut-offs, complete with a utilitarian cargo jacket and navy velvet booties.
