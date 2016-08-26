Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 26, 2016
1. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz’s look was a lesson in transitional dressing—she styled a black long-sleeve bodysuit, a fall staple, with a summery daisy-print Victoria Beckham flared skirt and black ankle-strap sandals.
-
August 26, 2016
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba traded in her daytime-bright pink Narciso Rodriguez dress for an evening look also by Narciso Rodriguez. She wore the designer’s pomegranate stretch nappa leather dress, styling it with a cute top-handle lunchbox purse, gold Rachel Katz earrings, and neutral pumps.
-
August 26, 2016
3. Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz was subtle in her playfulness when she selected a structured LBD that would have been plain if it hadn’t been for its eye-popping red lining and the silver buttons running along the side—an accent that she carried over to her metallic sandals.
-
August 26, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss reminded us all that it’s still summer when she stepped out in a breezy off-shoulder ruffled floral- and butterfly-printed jumpsuit. And because she’s a model who’s got places to be, she finished her look with an easy-to-carry bucket bag and Adidas sneakers.
-
August 26, 2016
5. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman knocked down the sweet (and sexy) factor by styling her ruffled cold-shoulder crop top with a sleek pair of wide-leg pants and a metallic clutch.
August 26, 20161 of 5
Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz’s look was a lesson in transitional dressing—she styled a black long-sleeve bodysuit, a fall staple, with a summery daisy-print Victoria Beckham flared skirt and black ankle-strap sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM