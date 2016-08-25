Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 25, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner exuded top-model style savvy for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She wore a slinky satin lace-trimmed camisole top that was grounded by a horsebit buckled mini skirt, both by Gucci, and finished with a cool barbell Lanvin choker and black patent midi boots.
August 25, 2016
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was a vision in bubblegum pink while out and about in N.Y.C—she styled her playful Narciso Rodriguez sleeveless dress with mirrored shades, gold hoops, a structured Versace holdall and silver Giuseppe Zanotti sky-high platforms.
August 25, 2016
3. Lea Michele
Lea Michele attended AYR’s fall collection party and celebrated the new line in one of AYR’s designs, naturally—a navy shirtdress that she styled with nude ankle-tie sandals.
August 25, 2016
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora continued her street-chic streak and created a fluid, languid shape with a printed extra-long tunic dress and a matching pair of wide-leg pants. Aviators and a bright fuchsia chain-strap purse completed her look.
August 25, 2016
5. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin gave pinstripes—the ultimate banker print—a party-girl twist when she attended Justine Skye’s birthday dinner wearing a lined crop top (layered over a white crop top) and slouchy wide-leg pants.
